RPI(A) will support BJP in Goa polls: Ramdas Athawale

Panaji, Dec 28: Union Minister Ramdas Athawale on Tuesday said his Republican Party of India (A) will support the BJP in the Goa Assembly polls scheduled for early 2022.

Addressing a press conference along with Goa BJP chief Sadanand Shet Tanavade, he said those from the Scheduled Caste communities, which have been rallying behind the RPI(A), will support the BJP.

He said the BJP will win due to the development works done by the Narendra Modi dispensation at the Centre and the state government, adding that new entrants Trinamool Congress and Aam Aadmi Party will not be able to make a mark.

Tanavade said 27 of the 40 Assembly seats in Goa have a sizable SC population.