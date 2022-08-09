India
    RPF cop saves woman, her son who slipped trying to board moving train in Bengal: Watch rescue video

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    New Delhi, Aug 09: Railway Protection Force (RPF) personnel have been praised for saving the lives of passengers time and again. Now, again a new video has emerged where an alert RPF officer saved the life of an elderly woman and her son at the Bankura railway station in West Bengal.

    In the video, the woman RPF staff spots the elderly woman and her son, trying to board the moving train. Sensing danger, she immediately starts running to reach the duo in time.

    RPF cop saves woman, her son who slipped trying to board moving train in Bengal. Watch rescue video

    While, the woman and her son are seen slipping on the platform and falling down. The RPF officer reaches the spot and rescues them, before any mishap.

    "Service & Seva Bhav! The alertness & swift action taken by RPF staff at Bankura Station, West Bengal saved the lives of an elderly woman & her son who slipped while boarding the moving train. Passengers are requested not to board or alight a moving train," the railways ministry said in its tweet.

    Since being posted, the video has garnered more than 1.8K views and many retweets.

    "Whole Indian Railways must adopt Automatic doors like metro which can save lives....Full AC trains with no loose doors and open windows are the solution.....OPEN DOOR AND NON-AC TRAINS are outdated, slow and unreliable," a Twitter user suggested.

    "Wow ! The Lady police had a good presence of mind. she premeditated the event n was swift in her action. Grt job officer," another Twitter user said.

