Row over women ‘chest size' criteria in Madhya Pradesh forest ranger recruitment form

A row has erupted over the recruitment of forest rangers in Madhya Pradesh which asks for the chest size of the candidates, including women applicants. In the criterion mentioned in the application form, men should have a minimum chest size of 79 cm, while for women it has been given as 74 cm.

Madhya Pradesh Public Service Commission announced MPPSC Forest Ranger jobs notification a few days back. The application form on the MPPSC website lists out several physical attributes needed for the post.

The Congress lashed out at the ruling BJP government in the state over 'chest size' criteria being applicable for even the women candidates. Congress leader Vibha Patel told news agency ANI that it is wrong to ask for the chest size of women and that it amounts to "harassment".

"Women forest ranger recruitment norms in the state asking for female chest size is wrong, amounts to harassment. MP CM says he is a champion of women rights but in reality this happens," Patel said.

Meanwhile, Madhya Pradesh Women and Child Development Minister Archana Chitnis said that she will look into the matter.

"You have brought this to my notice, I will talk to the forest minister and ministry officials and see what can be done," she said.

The application form for the post can be viewed here.

OneIndia News