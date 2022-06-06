Row over remarks on Prophet: Saudi joins Iran, Qatar, Kuwait

New Delhi, Jun 06: India on Sunday responded to official notes by Kuwait, Iran and Qatar over the controversy linked to the comments on Prophet Mohammad made by BJP spokesperson, Nupur Sharma.

The BJP suspended Sharma and expelled Naveen Jindal and stressed that the party is against any ideology which insults or demeans any sect or religion. "The BJP does not promote such people or philosophy...During the thousands of years of the history of India every religion has blossomed and flourished. The Bharatiya Janata Party respects all religions," a statement by the BJP read.

Saudi Arabia too has officially objected to the comments. "The Ministry of Foreign Affairs expresses its condemnation and denunciation of the statements made by the spokeswoman of the Indian Bharatiya Janata Party, which insult the Prophet Muhammad, peace and blessings be upon him," a tweet by the Foreign Ministry read.

The tweets - by Naveen Jindal and Nupur Sharma- "do not, in any manner, reflect the views of the Government of India. These are the views of fringe elements," the embassies in Qatar and Kuwait said.

"Strong action has already been taken against those who made the derogatory remarks," Indian Embassy spokesperson in Qatar said. "In line with our civilisational heritage and strong cultural traditions of unity in diversity, the Government of India accords the highest respect to all religions," the statement further added.

"I could not tolerate the repeated insults made against Lord Shiva and I said some things in rage. I take back my words if they have hurt anyone's religious sentiments," Sharma said in reference to the dispute over the Gynavapi issue.

"We respect the faith of all religions but the question was only from those mindsets who spread hatred by using indecent comments on our deities. I just asked a question. It does not mean that we are against any religion," Jindal said.

