YouTube
  • search
Trending Fake News Buster Coronavirus Elections 2022 Web-Stories
For Ranchi Updates
Allow Notification  

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Row over Prophet Mohammad comments: Petrol bomb hurled inside Temple in Ranchi

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    New Delhi, Jun 11: After the violent protests that broke out in Jharkhand's Ranchi, unidentified miscreants hurled petrol bombs at a Temple in the city on Friday.

    The incident took place around midnight. The priest of the Surya Mandir and his family were asleep on the Temple premises when four petrol bombs were hurled inside.

    Row over Prophet Mohammad comments: Petrol bomb hurled inside Temple in Ranchi

    The miscreants fled the spot by the time the police arrived. The priest and his family were completely shaken by the attack and said that they were unable to sleep in the night. The police said that the probe is on to identify and nab the culprits.

    Two persons have died and 10 others injured in the violence in Ranchi during the protests against suspended BJP leader Nupur Sharma's remark on Prophet Mohammad.

    The authorities at the Rajendra Institute of Medical Sciences said that two people brought to the hospital after the protesters clashed with the police had succumbed to injuries. The authorities also said that ten others are being treated at the hospital.

    There were protests in several cities after Friday prayers over the now suspended BJP leader's comments on Prophet Mohammad. In Ranchi the protest turned violent as vehicles were torched and vandalised.

    In Uttar Pradesh over 130 protesters from six districts have been arrested. Incidents of stone pelting were reported in Prayagraj and Saharanpur. Some motor-cycles and carts were set on fire.

    Comments

    More ranchi News  

    Read more about:

    ranchi temple jharkhand

    Story first published: Saturday, June 11, 2022, 15:55 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jun 11, 2022
    For Daily Alerts
    Best Deals and Discounts
    Click to comments
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X