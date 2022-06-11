Row over Prophet Mohammad comments: Petrol bomb hurled inside Temple in Ranchi

With terror, naxal cases on the rise, NIA sets up branch at Ranchi

New Delhi, Jun 11: After the violent protests that broke out in Jharkhand's Ranchi, unidentified miscreants hurled petrol bombs at a Temple in the city on Friday.

The incident took place around midnight. The priest of the Surya Mandir and his family were asleep on the Temple premises when four petrol bombs were hurled inside.

The miscreants fled the spot by the time the police arrived. The priest and his family were completely shaken by the attack and said that they were unable to sleep in the night. The police said that the probe is on to identify and nab the culprits.

Two persons have died and 10 others injured in the violence in Ranchi during the protests against suspended BJP leader Nupur Sharma's remark on Prophet Mohammad.

The authorities at the Rajendra Institute of Medical Sciences said that two people brought to the hospital after the protesters clashed with the police had succumbed to injuries. The authorities also said that ten others are being treated at the hospital.

There were protests in several cities after Friday prayers over the now suspended BJP leader's comments on Prophet Mohammad. In Ranchi the protest turned violent as vehicles were torched and vandalised.

In Uttar Pradesh over 130 protesters from six districts have been arrested. Incidents of stone pelting were reported in Prayagraj and Saharanpur. Some motor-cycles and carts were set on fire.

