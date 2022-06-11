YouTube
    Row over Prophet Comments: Two dead in Ranchi protests

    New Delhi, Jun 11: Two persons have died and 10 others injured in the violence in Ranchi during the protests against suspended BJP leader Nupur Sharma's remark on Prophet Mohammad.

    Miscreants throw stones on police during a protest over controversial remarks made by two now-suspended BJP leaders about Prophet Mohammad, in Ranchi.PTI Photo

    The authorities at the Rajendra Institute of Medical Sciences said that two people brought to the hospital after the protesters clashed with the police had succumbed to injuries. The authorities also said that ten others are being treated at the hospital.

    There were protests in several cities after Friday prayers over the now suspended BJP leader's comments on Prophet Mohammad. In Ranchi the protest turned violent as vehicles were torched and vandalised.

    In Uttar Pradesh over 130 protesters from six districts have been arrested. Incidents of stone pelting were reported in Prayagraj and Saharanpur. Some motor-cycles and carts were set on fire.

    Story first published: Saturday, June 11, 2022, 8:41 [IST]
    X