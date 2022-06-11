Row over Prophet Comments: Two dead in Ranchi protests

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Jun 11: Two persons have died and 10 others injured in the violence in Ranchi during the protests against suspended BJP leader Nupur Sharma's remark on Prophet Mohammad.

The authorities at the Rajendra Institute of Medical Sciences said that two people brought to the hospital after the protesters clashed with the police had succumbed to injuries. The authorities also said that ten others are being treated at the hospital.

There were protests in several cities after Friday prayers over the now suspended BJP leader's comments on Prophet Mohammad. In Ranchi the protest turned violent as vehicles were torched and vandalised.

In Uttar Pradesh over 130 protesters from six districts have been arrested. Incidents of stone pelting were reported in Prayagraj and Saharanpur. Some motor-cycles and carts were set on fire.

