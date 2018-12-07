  • search
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    Row over movie Kedarnath: Screening banned in 7 districts of Uttarakhand

    By Pti
    |

    Dehradun, Dec 7: A ban has been imposed by district magistrates on the screening of the movie "Kedarnath" in seven districts of Uttarakhand in view of protests by Hindu outfits, a senior official said on Friday.

    Representational Image
    Representational Image

    The Sushant Singh Rajput-Sara Ali Khan starrer set against the backdrop of the 2013 deluge hit theatres across the country Friday. The film depicts romance between a Muslim porter and a Hindu pilgrim.  

    There is a ban on the film in seven districts of Uttarakhand where Hindu outfits have protested the film burning effigies of film-makers and the Central Board of Film Certification, ADG (law and order) Ashok Kumar told PTI on Friday.

    The decision has been taken by District Magistrates concerned to maintain law and order in their areas, he said. The districts where the film has been banned are Dehradun, Haridwar, Nainital, Udham Singh Nagar, Pauri, Tehri and Almora, the ADG said. Districts where there are no multiplexes or cinema halls like Chamoli, Uttarkashi, Pithoragarh, Bageshwar, Champawat and Rudraparayag have been left out of the ambit of the ban, he said.

    There are a total of 13 districts in the state. The ban was imposed by DMs concerned after the Uttarakhand High Court, while dismissing a PIL seeking a ban on it on Thursday, left it to the discretion of the state government and district administrations.  

    [5th anniversary of devastating Uttarakhand floods: Over 5,000 still deemed missing]

    Hindu outfits like the VHP, Hindu Yuva Vahini, Bajrang Dal and Hindu Jagran Manch tore osters of the film and burnt effigies of its makers at different places in Uttarakhand on Thursday evening, saying it was hurting Hindu sentiments. Hindu outfits have accused the film of treating lightly a human tragedy of such magnitude by using a centre of Hindu faith like Kedarnath to depict the love story of a Muslim porter and a Hindu pilgrim.

    PTI

    Read more about:

    kedarnath uttarakhand

    For Daily Alerts

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue