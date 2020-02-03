Rose Valley Scam: ED attaches Rs 70 cr assets of 3 firms, including one inked to SRK

Kolkata, Feb 03: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Monday has provisionally attached movable and immovable properties belonging to various entities individuals who received funds from Rose Valley Group and related entities having a value of Rs 70.11 Crores under the provisions Prevention of Money Laundering Act.

As per PTI report, ED has also attached assets worth over Rs 70 crore of three firms, including of a company linked to an IPL cricket team promoted by actor Shah Rukh Khan, in connection with a money laundering probe in the Rose Valley ponzi scam case.

In a statement the agency stated, "Movable and immovable properties belonging to various entities and individuals who received funds from Rose Valley group and related entities having book value of Rs 70.11 crore have been provisionally attached under the provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA)".