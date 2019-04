Rohit Shekhar Tiwari, ND Tiwari's son, brought dead to Delhi hospital

India

oi-Deepika S

New Delhi, Apr 16: Rohit Shekhar Tiwari, son of Uttarakhand's former Chief Minister late N D Tiwari, was brought dead to a hospital in Delhi's Saket on Tuesday.

Deputy Commissioner of Police Vijay Singh (south district), police received a call regarding a man brought dead at Max hospital.

The police have not yet disclosed the cause of death.