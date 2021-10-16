Robbers loot a Bengaluru-bound truck, run off with 9,000 mobile phones worth Rs 7 crore

Mathura, Oct 16: A Bengaluru-bound truck was looted by some unidentified men and escaped with Rs 7 crore worth of cell phones. The incident took place on October 5 in Madhya Pradesh's Sheopur district but a case was registered in Uttar Pradesh's Mathura.

The truck was carrying 9,000 mobiles worth Rs 7 crore and the incident occurred when the miscreants boarded the vehicle as passengers from Gwalior bypass of Farah police station area.

Superintendent of Police (City) Martand Prakash Singh said, "In a complaint filed by Sachin Manav, manager of Oppo Mobile Company, it has been said that the driver of Farrukhabad district, Munish Yadav, left Greater Noida on October 5 morning for Bengaluru after loading mobile phones in the truck when two people boarded the vehicle as passengers from Gwalior bypass of Farah police station area."

As per the reports, the two men assaulted the driver and threw him out of the vehicle in the Sheopur district of Madhya Pradesh, and fled with the truck, police said.

The miscreants fled leaving the empty truck in the Manpur police station area of ​​Sheopur district, he said.

After the incident, the victim allegedly approached the Madhya Pradesh police to file a complaint but they refused to file citing that it should be filed based on the starting point, Mathura.

A complaint was then made to the Additional Director General of Police in Agra, following which a case was registered, they said. The truck is in the possession of the Manpur police in Madhya Pradesh.

The SP said that the truck was carrying 8,990 mobile phones of Reality and Oppo company which were worth around Rs 7 crore. A police team has been constituted to investigate the case, he said, adding that the Madhya Pradesh Police is also being contacted in the matter. Efforts are on to trace the location of the miscreants through CCTV footage and surveillance, the SP said. With inputs from PTI

