Roads should be like Katrina Kaif's cheeks: Rajasthan minister [Viral Video]

Jaipur, Nov 24: Newly appointed Rajasthan minister Rajendra Singh Gudha has courted a controversy by passing a 'sexist' comment comparing roads with Katrina Kaif's cheeks.

In a viral video, Gudha is seen interacting with the constituents in Udaipurwati assembly constituency. When villagers requested him for better roads, the Rajasthan minister told the chief engineer of the Public Works Department that the roads should be constructed as smooth as Katrina Kaif's cheeks.

Initially, the minister mispronounced her as Kate Kaif and the audience corrected him even as the crowd laughed at his sexist remark. His comment has been criticised by netizens. Nonetheless, neither the minister nor the Rajasthan government has reacted to the controversy.

This is not the first time where politicians have made such comments. In 2005, RJD National President Lalu Prasad Yadav triggered controversy when he promised to make Bihar roads as smooth as Hema Malini's cheeks.

Likewise, Madhya Pradesh minister PC Sharma repeated the comment by claiming that the roads would be constructed like "Dream Girl's cheeks."

Rajendra Singh Gudha was allotted the position during the recent cabinet reshuffle where 11 of the legislators were inducted as Cabinet Ministers and four as Ministers of State. Six MLAs including Gudha were appointed as advisors to the Chief Minister.

Gudha defected BSP to join Congress in 2019.

Story first published: Wednesday, November 24, 2021, 17:06 [IST]