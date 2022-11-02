'Road trip pe chai break': Sachin Tendulkar bowls netizens over with his video

New Delhi, Nov 02: Legendary cricketer Sachin Tendulkar took a chai break while travelling on the Goa expressway. However, it was no ordinary act for his fans who saw video of the cricketer in which he could be seen enjoying a cup of tea with local villagers at a canteen located on the outskirts of Belagavi at Macche village.

The master blaster, who shared the video, can be seen enjoying the 'chai' with rusk and meeting locals. Sachin is seen dressed in a simple t-shirt and trousers and sandals as he interacts with locals.

He also shook hands with the owner of the tea stall and even clicked a selfie with him.

However, Sachin was not alone on the road trip to Goa. The video also showed a glimpse of his son Arjun Tendulkar, peeping from the door of the SUV in which the father-son duo are seen travelling.

"Road Trip pe chai break toh banta hai!" Sachin captioned the video.

The video has already gone viral on various social media. It has been liked by more than four lakh users, with many of them posting the heart emojis.

The video showed the humbleness of the famous cricketing superstar who took tea from the roadside stall, shook hands with the owner of the tea stall and even clicked a selfie with him.

A few users also noticed Sachin's gesture towards the tea tall owner. "That Tea Seller is definitely someone special...The God Himself came at his place for a Tea," commented one user.

Story first published: Wednesday, November 2, 2022, 18:36 [IST]