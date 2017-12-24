RK Nagar bypoll result: Two AIADMK faction could merge before 2019 polls, predicts Swamy

BJP leader and Rajya Sabha MP Subramanian Swamy on Sunday predicted merger of the two ADMK factions for 2019 Lok Sabha polls.

Even as the RK Nagar bypoll results favoured a win for TTV dinakaran, the BJP leader toook to twitter and said Dinakaran seems to have won the R K Nagar election caused by JJ death. I expect to see the two ADMK factions now to unite for 2019 LS poll.

Dinakaran seems to have won the R K Nagar election caused by JJ death. I expect to see the two ADMK factions now to unite for 2019 LS poll — Subramanian Swamy (@Swamy39) December 24, 2017

TTV Dinakaran might win the prestigious RK Nagar byelection, defeating AIADMK's E Madhusudhanan and DMK's N Marudhu Ganesh, he had said earlier.

Speaking to News18, Subramanian Swamy said the ruling AIADMK, led by Tamil Nadu Chief Minister E Palaniswami and his deputy O Panneerselvam, is not in the race.

Calling E Palaniswami and O Panneerselvam spineless wonders, Dr Swamy said the duo can't lead the AIADMK. "Both of them are incompetent. They don't have the backing of the cadre. I believe most are still with the TTV, who is now emerging as the main challenger to DMK," he said.

The former union minister described DMK as a 'Hitler party' which has to be decimated to save Tamil people from their corrupt, criminal activities. TTV Dinakaran can only save Tamilians, the BJP MP said.

TTV Dinakaran has established a firm lead of over 5000 votes over his rivals. AIADMK is lagging in second with 4520 votes and DMK is in third with 2323. The BJP, it appears is nowhere where in the contest.

OneIndia News