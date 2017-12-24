RK Nagar bypoll: NOTA vs BJP, this is how Twitter reacted

As Tamil Nadu closely watching the counting of votes in the RK Nagar by elections, twitteratis have noticed what common people might have missed the observation. In the land of Dravidian politics, the national party has put up a worst performance as against None of the above (NOTA) votes.

Twitteratis have come out with funny and sarcastic memes to show poor show of BJP candidate, state secretary Karu Nagarajan, is trailing NOTA. At the end of fourth round also NOTA was ahed of BJP by 537 votes. NOTA polled 737 votes and BJP 220. TTV Dinakaran has taken massive lead as against ADMK and DMK.

