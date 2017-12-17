RK Nagar bypoll: MK Stalin alleges AIADMK distributed over Rs 100 crores of cash to voters

DMK leader MK Stalin on Sunday alleged that Rs. 100 crore were given to voters by the ruling AIADMK ahead of the by-elections in Chennai's RK Nagar.

In a letter to the Election Commission (EC), Stalin has accused the AIADMK of paying Rs. 6,000 to each voter, and the operation, he insisted, had the support of the police.

"Tamil Nadu is witnessing the large-scale distribution of money to the tune of more than Rs 100 Crores by the ruling AIADMK party to the voters for the by-election to RK Nagar Assembly Constituency," Stalin alleged in the letter.

MK Stalin also made requests to the Election Commission to disqualify AIADMK candidate E.Madhusudhanan. He wrote, "take appropriate and necessary action against AIADMK and the erring officials and to ensure free and fair election RK Nagar Assembly Constituency"

AIADMK candidate E Madusudhanan, DMK candidate N Maruthuganesh and AIADMK leader TTV Dhinakaran, along with some independents, are in the fray for the bypoll of the RK Nagar constituency.

The bypoll to RK Nagar was necessitated following the death of the chief minister J Jayalalithaa on December 5 last year.

In April, the Election Commission cancelled the by-elections in RK Nagar after videos showing cash being paid to voters had emerged.

OneIndia News