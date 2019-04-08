RJD releases poll manifesto, promises job quotas in private sector

India

oi-Deepika S

Patna, Apr 08: Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Tejashwi Yadav on Monday released his party's manifesto for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections 2019.

The manifesto focuses on social justice, farmers and the poor, according to media reports. RJD leader also said that his party has always favoured reservation in private sector.

RJD also promised to provide reservations to Dalits and the backward classes in proportion to their population. The party has also promised to implement Mandal Commission and that if it rises to power it will continue promotions for reserved category in government jobs. RJD further says in their manifesto that the party will fill all vacant government posts and implement the 200-point roster system.

The elections in Bihar will take place across all seven phases, with the first phase taking place on April 11. In the first phase, Aurangabad, Gaya, Nawada and Jamui will go for polls.