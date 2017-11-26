RJD chief Lalu Prasad Yadav dubs 'Mann Ki Baat' as 'Vote Ki Baat'

Posted By:
Subscribe to Oneindia News

RJD chief Lalu Prasad Yadav took a jibe on Sunday at Modi's monthly radio address said that 'Mann ki Baat as 'Vote Ki Baat'.

RJD chief Lalu Prasad Yadav dubs Mann Ki Baat as Vote Ki Baat
File Photo of Lalu Yadav

Taking to Twitter, Lalu Prasad said,''Yeh Mann ki Nahi, Vote ki Baat hai (This is not 'Mann ki Baat', this is about votes).''

This is not the first time when Lalu Yadav or his party has taken a dig at PM Modi's Mann Ki Baat.

Earlier this month, RJD leader Raghuvansh Prasad Singh mocked Prime Minister's 'Mann Ki Baat' programme and said that the Rashtriya Janata Dal would start 'Kaam Ki Baat' to highlight the promises that the Prime Minister has failed to keep.

The RJD national vice-president also expressed surprise as PM Narendra Modi sounded ignorant about 'ASHA' workers in his Mann Ki Baat aired in November 2015.

OneIndia News

Read more about:

lalu yadav, mann ki baat, narendra modi

Please Wait while comments are loading...