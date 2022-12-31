Rishabh Pant likely to be airlifted to Delhi, minimum recovery reportedly three months

India

oi-Madhuri Adnal

New Delhi, Dec 31: Cricketer Rishabh Pant who had a miracle escape in the accident that occurred at Narsan, Haridwar district, will now be flown to Delhi or Mumbai in the next 24 hours where the next course of treatment will be decided, says report.

Shyam Sharma, Director DDCA told ANI,''A team of Delhi & District Cricket Association (DDCA) is going to Max Hospital Dehradun to monitor his health, if required we'll shift him to Delhi & chances are high that we'll airlift him to Delhi for plastic surgery.''

Pant was driving his Mercedes-AMG GLE43 Coupe when he lost control and rammed into a divider. The car instantly caught fire and the timely help from a bus driver saved the life of the cricketer.

Minimum recovery likely three months

After Pant's car crash, BCCI has been monitoring Pant's condition continuously and has sent its medical staff who will work in coordination with the doctors of Max hospital.

"Rishabh has two cuts on his forehead, a ligament tear in his right knee and has also hurt his right wrist, ankle, toe and has suffered abrasion injuries on his back," the BCCI said in a statement.

How a bus driver's timely response saved Rishab Pant's life

Dr Qamar Azam, who looks after sports injury department at AIIMS-Rishikesh, told TOI, "Pant will take at least three to six months to recover from the ligament injury. And if it's severe, he may take more time. Further evaluation can be based on his detailed injury report."

Brain and spine MRI scan results normal

Rishabh's condition remains stable, and he has now been shifted to Max Hospital, Dehradun, where he underwent MRI and Brain scans to ascertain the extent of his injuries and formulate his further course of treatment. The results of Pant's MRI of the brain and spine were normal.

Pant's close friends had asked him not to drive alone

It is now being said that a few of Pant's close friends had asked him not to drive alone, but the Delhi-based player insisted and said that he'll manage it. Rishabh crashed his car between Manglaur and Narsan in the early hours of Friday 30.

Cricketer Rishabh Pant injured after his car collides with divider, catches fire on Delhi-Dehradun highway

Pant was left out of the upcoming white-ball series against Sri Lanka as he was supposed to join NCA for strength and conditioning programme ahead of February's Border Gavaskar Trophy.

He played a big role in India's two-Test series win against Bangladesh.

For Breaking News and Instant Updates Allow Notifications

Story first published: Saturday, December 31, 2022, 13:09 [IST]