'Rise and shine' sounds odd in these six places as sun never sets: Here is the full list

oi-Ajay Joseph Raj P

We are in a comfort zone with "12 hours day and 12 hours night" because of the rotation of the earth around the sun. But, there are some places in the world that experience sunlight for straight 24 hours without a break.

The phenomenon when sun never sets is known as 'The Midnight Sun'. This natural phenomenon occurs in local summer months in the north of the Arctic and south of the Antarctic Circle. The opposite is called the Polar Night that occurs when sun remains below the horizon in winters.

Here is a list of places where sun does not set:

1. Norway

This place is known as the land of midnight sun. Due to the high altitude, there are seasonal variations in daylight because of the period of refracted sunlight is long. In Norway, for about a period of 76 days from late May to late July, the sun never sets for about 20 hours.

2. Finland

In Finland, the sun shines for straight 73 hours during summers and the people of Finland experience no sunlight during winters. The midnight sun shines above the Arctic circle, but here the sun briefly dips beyond the horizon and then rises again which results in blurring of the boundary between dying night and dawning day.

3. Sweden

In Sweden, from early May until late August, the sun sets around midnight and rises again at around four in the morning. The periods of constant sunshine last for up to six months of a year.

4. Alaska

In Alaska, the sun does not set from late May to late July. Fairbanks, Alaska is south of the Arctic Circle where the sun sets at around 12:30 am in the summer solstice. This is because Fairbanks is 51 minutes ahead of its idealised time zone.

5. Iceland

In Iceland, the sun never fully sets and travels horizontally across the horizon throughout the night. This place sees no dark from early May till July because sun is above the horizon all the time. During the Arctic summer, sun sets at midnight and rises at 3 in the morning.

6. Canada

Canada sees continuous sunlight for about 50 days in summer like Inuvik and the Northwest territories. The country is covered in snow around the year.