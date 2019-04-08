Rise above appeasement and dynasty politics: Piyush Goyal to Congress

India

oi-Deepika S

New Delhi, Apr 08: Union Minister Piyush Goyal today took a dig against the Congress for its remark on the saffron party's manifesto which was released earlier today.

"Their manifesto doesn't mention as to how to take the country towards good governance, how to fight terrorism. It hasn't been able to rise above appeasement and dynasty politics," he said.

At the release of the BJP's manifesto, the Congress party had said instead of a manifesto, the BJP should have come out with a "Maafinama".

Patel also hit out at the BJP leaders for not taking any questions after releasing the manifesto and compared that with Congress president Rahul Gandhi's interaction with journalists after releasing the poll document.

"After we presented our manifesto, we held a detailed Q&A session. And immediately after BJP presented its manifesto, all of their leaders went home without even taking a single question. No answers on their 5 years? It is this arrogance which will bring them down on May 23rd," Patel tweeted.

Last week, BJP vehemently attacked the Congress manifesto which promised Rs 72000 to 'poor' families under the proposed NYAY scheme, review of Armed Forces Special Powers Act (AFSPA), unconditional dialogue with stakeholders in Jammu and Kashmir to name a few.