  • search
Trending Nirbhaya Citizenship Bill Flashback 2019
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    RIP Shreeram Lagoo: PM condoles death of veteran actor, says his work will be remembered for years

    By
    |

    New Delhi, Dec 18: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday condoled the demise of veteran actor Shreeram Lagoo, saying he personifies versatility and brilliance. Lagoo, a stalwart in Marathi theatre and cinema and a prolific character artiste in numerous Bollywood movies, passed away on Tuesday evening in Pune. He was 92.

    RIP Shreeram Lagoo: PM condoles death of veteran actor, says his work will be remembered for years
    File Photo of Shreeram Lagoo

    "Through the years, he enthralled audiences with outstanding performances. His work will be remembered for years to come. Anguished by his demise," Modi wrote on Twitter.

    Veteran actor Shriram Lagoo passes away in Pune

    Lagoo, born in Satara in 1927 and a trained as an ENT surgeon by profession, played an important role in the growth of theatre movement in Maharashtra in post-Independence era alongside Vijay Tendulkar, Vijaya Mehta and Arvind Deshpande. Lagoo, however, did not become a commercial actor until he reached his 40s.

    He became a surgeon and worked in a hospital in Kenya for some years. After quitting practise and becoming a full-time actor, he tasted commercial success with V Shantaram's "Pinjra" (1972).

    As an actor, his roles in Marathi plays such as "Natsamrat" and "Himalayachi Saoli", and films like "Pinjra" made him popular. In Bollywood, Lagoo essayed memorable roles in films like "Ek Din Achanak", "Gharonda", "Muqaddar Ka Sikandar" and "Laawaris". He played Gopal Krishna Gokhale in Richard Attenborough's "Gandhi".

    More BOLLYWOOD News

    Read more about:

    bollywood passes away actor

    Story first published: Wednesday, December 18, 2019, 11:12 [IST]
    Other articles published on Dec 18, 2019
    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue