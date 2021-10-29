Puneeth Rajkumar dead at 46: Can you get a sudden heart attack? Why are hearts of young Indians so vulnerable

Bengaluru, Oct 29: Well-known Kannada actor Puneeth Rajkumar died here on Friday following a heart attack, hospital sources said. The 46-year old Sandalwood star was rushed to the hospital after he complained of chest pain.

A statement from the hospital earlier said that Puneeth Rajkumar "was brought to the emergency department, Vikram Hospital with history of chest pain at 11:40 am, he was non-responsive and was in Cardiac Asystole and Advanced cardiac resuscitation has been initiated."

The son of matinee idol the late Rajkumar, and Parvathamma, he was fondly called 'Appu' by his fans. A popular television presenter, the 'power star', who began his career as a child artist, was also among the highest paid actors in the Kannada film industry.

Speaking to media, Raghavendra Rajkumar appealed fans to maintain peace.

Meanwhile, the police and the administration is making arrangements at the Kanteerva Stadium in Bengaluru so that people can pay their last respects to the late Puneeth Rajkumar.

Several teams of the police were seen inspecting the venue and discussing security arrangements. A sea of mourners are expected to be present at the venue tomorrow. There will be heavy security in and around the area as scores of politicians, film fraternity members and top actors will be present to pay their last respects.

Story first published: Friday, October 29, 2021, 17:17 [IST]