Right wing groups embark on Love Jihad awareness programme in Coastal Karnataka

An awareness programme against Love Jihad was organised by the Vishwa Hindu, Parishad, Bajrang Dal and Durga Vahini. The programme was organised across many regions of coastal Karnataka.

The groups visited schools, colleges and households. They distributed handbills in Mangaluru city, Udupi and other parts of Dakshin Kannada.

The programme was aimed at educating parents on how to take care of daughters and monitor their movements. Working president of the VHP, M B Puranik said that this programme was not against any community. It is aimed at ensuring that young girls are not influenced by messages on the social media and take the wrong step.

The issue of Love Jihad has become a huge debate in the country especially in the wake of the Hadiya case. Her parents had alleged that she was a victim of Love Jihad and moved the Kerala High Court which annulled the marriage.

OneIndia News