  • search
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Richest woman candidate Hema Malini is worth Rs 2,50,82,70,292

    By
    |

    New Delhi, May 18: Hema Malini is the richest candidate who contested the Lok Sabha elections 2019.

    Contesting from the Mathura constituency in Uttar Pradesh, Hema has declared assets worth 2,50,82,70,292 (Rs 250 crore) according to a report by the Association for Democratic Reforms. Her movable and immovable assets are valued at Rs 25,85,62,856 and Rs 2,24,97,07,436 respectively.

    BJP candidate from Mathura Lok Sabha seat Hema Malini
    BJP candidate from Mathura Lok Sabha seat Hema Malini

    Second on the list is D A Sathya Prabha who contested on a TDP ticket from Rajampet. She has declared assets worth Rs Rs 220 crore. Her movable and immovable assets are valued at Rs 1,50,73,33,211 and Rs 69,75,00,000 respectively.

    Average assets of women candidates in LS polls is Rs 5.63 crore

    Harsimrat Kaur is third on this list. She is contesting on a SAD ticket from Bathinda. She has declared movable and immovable assets worth Rs 1,00,30,02,445 and Rs 1,17,69,17,425 respectively. Her total assets are worth Rs Rs 217 crore.

    lok-sabha-home

    More HEMA MALINI News

    Read more about:

    hema malini association of democratic reforms assets uttar pradesh lok sabha elections 2019

    Story first published: Saturday, May 18, 2019, 15:02 [IST]
    Other articles published on May 18, 2019
    For Daily Alerts

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue