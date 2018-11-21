  • search

Richest politician from Telangana to join Congress

    Hyderabad, Nov 21: A day after Lok Sabha member Konda Vishweshwar Reddy quit the Telangana Rashtra Samiti (TRS) citing 'disappointment' at various levels, he met Congress President Rahul Gandhi in Delhi and expressed his desire to join the party.

    AICC in-charge of Telangana, RC Khuntia Wednesday said Konda Vishweshwar Reddy would join the Congress.

    Reddy would formally join the party on November 23 at a Congress campaign rally at Medchal in the presence of former Congress President Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi, he said.

    The TRS Lok Sabha member from Karimnagar, B Vinod Kumar said, "It's unfortunate that Vishveshwar took that decision (to quit TRS).

    "I don't think so," Kumar, the deputy floor leader of TRS in Lok Sabha, told PTI when asked if Reddy's decision would have an impact on TRS prospects in the December seven Assembly elections in Telangana.

    In a letter to the TRS president and caretaker Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao, Reddy, who was elected from the Chevella constituency, said he was disappointed with the party at various levels.

    He was forced into a position of contemplating leaving the party despite the fact that today TRS enjoys significant goodwill in the "social circles that we are in," Reddy said in the letter, shared with the media.

    "I thought long and hard about this step before deciding to take this major decision and analysed the scenario by listing my disappointments at various levels," he said. Reddy listed disappointments at five levels -- personal, injustice to karyakarthas (those) who worked for Telangana statehood, constituency, state and party -- in the letter.

    Story first published: Wednesday, November 21, 2018, 15:13 [IST]
