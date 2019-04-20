  • search
    New Delhi, Apr 20: Devendra Singh Yadav with assets worth Rs 204 crore is the richest candidate contesting phase 2 of the Lok Sabha elections. A report prepared by the Association for Democratic Reforms also says that there are 392 candidates in the fray with assets worth more than Rs 1 crore.

    Richest candidate in phase 2 of Lok Sabha polls is worth Rs 204 crore
    Image for representation only

    Yadav of the Samajwadi Party is contesting the elections from Etah in Uttar Pradesh. He is followed Bhonsle Shrimant Chhatrapati Udayanraje Pratapasinh Maharaj contesting on an NCP ticket from Satara is second on the list. He has assets worth Rs 199 crore.

    Praveen Singh Aron, with assets worth Rs 147 crore is third on the list. He is contesting on a Congress ticket from Bareilly in Uttar Pradesh.

    Financial details:

    There are 392(25%) candidates who have assets worth Rs. 1 crore and more. Among the major parties 81(84%) out of 97 candidates from BJP, 74(82%) out of 90 candidates from INC, 9(90%) out of 10 candidates from SP, 10(53%) candidates from CPI(M), 12(13%) candidates from BSP, 9(41%) candidates from SHS and 7(70%) out of 10 candidates from NCP have declared assets worth more than Rs. 1 crore.

    The average asset per candidate contesting in the Lok Sabha Phase III election is Rs. 2.95 crores.

    Among major parties, the average assets per candidate for 97 BJP candidates is Rs. 13.01 crores, 90 INC candidates is Rs 10.96 crores, 92 BSP candidates have average assets of Rs 1.22 crore, 22 SHS candidates have average assets worth Rs 2.69 crores, 19 CPI(M) candidates have average assets worth Rs 1.76 crore, 10 NCP candidates have average assets worth Rs 48.49 crores, 10 SP candidates have average assets worth Rs 28.52 crores,and 9 AITC candidates have average assets of Rs 4.93 crores.

    Read more about:

    assets association of democratic reforms lok sabha elections 2019

    Story first published: Saturday, April 20, 2019, 14:50 [IST]
