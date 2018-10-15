India's LARGEST EVER political poll. Have you participated yet?
Rich industrialists are 'bhai' for PM Modi, but not poor: Rahul Gandhi

By
    Bhopal, Oct 15: Congress president Rahul Gandhi on Monday accused the Prime Minister of being pro-indutrialists yet again and said that Narendra Modi has no room in his heart for oppressed and women. Gandhi also said that he went to the PMO once to talk about issues of farmers, but the Prime Minister "didn't utter a word".

    "The Prime Minister has no room in his heart for the oppressed and women. He has room only for industrialists. Mehul Bhai, Nirav Bhai, Anil Bhai, Lalit Bhai, he never calls farmers and labourers 'Bhai'. Have you ever heard Modi ji calling poor 'Bhai'? Never. If he isn't in suit-boot, he isn't 'Bhai'," Gandhi said at a rally in Datia, Madhya Pradesh.

    He also trained gun at the Modi government at the alleged rising incidents of crime against women in the country and raked up the Unnao rape case in which BJP MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar is an accused.

    "Modi ji gave the slogan 'Beti Bachao Beti Padhao'. We liked the slogan but then a BJP MLA raped someone. The CM tried to shield him, PM did not expel him from the party. He never spoke about it. Actual slogan is 'Beti Padhao aur Beti ko BJP ke MLA se bachao," the Congress president said.

    Speaking on the issue of farmers, he said, "Rahul Gandhi went to PMO only once. Because he wants to talk about farmers.I told PM, farmers are requesting him to waive off their farm loan.I told him I know he wants to waive off loans of the rich but he should do it for farmers too.He didn't utter a word."

    Rahul Gandhi has been campaigning aggressively in Madhya Pradesh where the BJP is power for three sucessive terms.

    Story first published: Monday, October 15, 2018, 14:19 [IST]
