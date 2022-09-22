Rhino population grows to 4,000 in conservation boost

New Delhi, Sep 22: There are 400 more one-horned rhinoceros in the wild than previously thought, thanks to the conservation and anti-poaching efforts by officials and wildlife activists. There are 4,014 rhinos in India, Nepal and Bhutan.

The number of one-horned rhinos was 426 higher than the tally reported in 2018, said a report released by the International Rhino Foundation on the eve of International Rhino Day.

"The population is growing largely due to the governments of India and Nepal creating habitat for rhinos, while also preventing poaching," the report added.

The rise in rhino population is significant as it comes at a time the population of the greater one-horned rhinos in Africa and Indonesia either decreased or showed only a slight increase.

Reportedly, there has been a 167 percent population increase in one-horned rhinos from the 1980s till 2022.

India's effort to save Rhino's

Greater one-horned rhinos are counted in the vulnerable category mainly because of the lower threat of poaching. At present, these beautiful species can only be found in two places; Kaziranga National Park in Assam, India and Chitwan National Park in Nepal.

From a mere population of 75 in 1905 to 2700 by 2012, the rhino conservation effort of Government of India has seen tremendous success over the years.

Of all rhino species, Indian rhinos, also popular as Greater one-horned rhinos, are possibly the most prehistoric ones. Their skin is like a thick armour plate which reminds them of dinosaurs. But, it's the one horn that makes them distinctive and special from other rhino species.

The report also highlighted the government's efforts to increase the area of Orang National Park by about 200 sq km, connecting it to the Laokhowa and Burasapori wildlife sanctuaries, to build a larger landscape corridor for the rhinos.

"This increase follows several expansions of Kaziranga National Park in recent years, which have added 919.48 sq km to the park. With NGO partners, including the IRF, the government of Assam initiated translocations of rhinos within protected areas of Assam to give rhinos more room to breed," the report said.

"The state government also closes all rhino-bearing protected areas in Assam to visitors during breeding season," it said.

