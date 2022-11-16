YouTube
  • search
Trending Web-Stories Fact Check Explainer Coronavirus
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Oneindia App Download

    Rhino nudges dog sleeping on the road. What happens next will make you laugh | Video

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    New Delhi, Nov 15: A video of a rhino suddenly nudging a dog sleeping peacefully on the roadside has gone viral on social media.

    In the video, the rhino appears out of nowhere and is seen strolling on the roadside. It suddenly comes across the sleeping dog and starts sniffing. The dozing dog opens its eyes and runs away after spotting the massive animal.

    Rhino nudges dog sleeping on the road. What happens next will make you laugh | Video

    "That would definitely get your blood pumping waking up to that," Twitter handle called Fred Schultz posted while sharing the video.

    Since being posted the video has garnered over 4.5 million views, over 184,000 likes and thousands of retweets on the microblogging site.

    Watch: Speeding truck knocks down Rhino in KazirangaWatch: Speeding truck knocks down Rhino in Kaziranga

    "OMG that's hilarious! Major chuckles," posted a Twitter user.

    "Rhino, are you okay?" "Dog: Sir, this is the most terrifying moment in my life," a second commented.

    "I can understand, if the dog wakes up and he sees that the first thing. Ha ha ha, I've been laughing every time I see this," another said.

    Comments

    More RHINOS News  

    Read more about:

    rhinos

    Story first published: Wednesday, November 16, 2022, 17:00 [IST]
    Other articles published on Nov 16, 2022
    For Daily Alerts
    Best Deals and Discounts
    Click to comments
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X