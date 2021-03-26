Rhea Chakraborty’s FIR against Sushant Singh’s sister won’t be quashed: SC

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Mar 26: The Supreme. Court has said that the FIR against Sushant Singh Rajput's sister Priyanka Singh by Rhea Chakraborty will not be quashed.

Priyanka had challenged the FIR filed by the Mumbai Police against her for allegedly faking a prescription to help the actor access banned anxiety medication.

In February, the Bombay High Court had endorsed the case against Priyanka, but rejected another against Sushant's other sister Mitu. Both cases were filed on the basis of Rhea's complaint.

The sisters were accused of forgery and violation of the NDPS Act. The High Court had said that the CBI probe against Priyanka would continue. "There is prima facie case found against Priyanka Singh and there should not be any impediment against investigation against her," the HC had said.

The case was filed by Rhea against the two sisters based on WhatsApp texts between the actor and his on June 8 2020. Sushant was found dead in his apartment in Mumbai on June 14.