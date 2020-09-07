Rhea Chakraborty files complaint against Sushant's sister Priyanka for forging prescription

India

oi-Deepika S

Mumbai, Sep 07: Actress Rhea Chakraborty has filed a police complaint against the actor's sister Priyanka Singh on Monday over a "bogus medical prescription" allegedly to enable the actor to access anxiety medication that cannot be prescribed electronically.

Rhea filed complaint before Mumbai Police requesting that an FIR be registered against Priyanka Singh (Sushant's sister), Dr Tarun Kumar (from RML Hospital, Delhi) and others under IPC, Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act & Telemedicine Practice Guidelines.

The offences come under Forgery, NDPS Act of 1985 and Tele Medicine Practice Guidelines 2020.

Rhea's complaint states that Priyanka had sent Sushant a prescription by Dr Tarun Kumar and he "appears to have prescribed medication controlled under Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act, 1985 to Sushant without any consultation as mandated by law."

Her complaint further states that the "drugs prescribed by the doctor (Dr Tarun Kumar) were prohibited from being prescribed electronically under the Telemedicine Practice Guidelines, 2020."