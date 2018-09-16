  • search

Rewari gangrape: Superintendent of Police Rajesh Duggal transferred

By
Subscribe to Oneindia News
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    Chandigarh, Sep 16: The Manohar Lal Khattar-led government on Sunday transferred Rewari Superintendent of Police Rajesh Duggal in the wake of uproar over the gangrape of a 19-year-old girl. Rahul Sharma has taken charge as the new SP of Rewari.

    Image for representation only
    Image for representation only

    Four days after a 19-year-old girl was gangraped in Rewari, the eight-member Special Investigation Team (SIT) formed to probe the incident has arrested one person for the crime.

    The Haryana Police on Saturday released pictures of the three accused in the alleged gang rape of a 19-year-old woman. One of the accused is an Army Jawan. The trio allegedly abducted the woman from a bus stop and raped her in Haryana's Mahendargarh district on Wednesday.

    The family of the teenager, meanwhile, continues to seek justice. The victim's mother, earlier today, declared that she intends to return the Rs 2 lakh cheque given to her husband by the Chief Judicial Magistrate and Secretary of District Legal Services Authority, Vivek Yadav under the Haryana Victim Compensation Scheme 2013.

    Read more about:

    rewari haryana gangrape

    Story first published: Sunday, September 16, 2018, 17:07 [IST]
    Other articles published on Sep 16, 2018
    Must Read

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue