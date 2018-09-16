Rewari gangrape: Superintendent of Police Rajesh Duggal transferred

Chandigarh, Sep 16: The Manohar Lal Khattar-led government on Sunday transferred Rewari Superintendent of Police Rajesh Duggal in the wake of uproar over the gangrape of a 19-year-old girl. Rahul Sharma has taken charge as the new SP of Rewari.

Four days after a 19-year-old girl was gangraped in Rewari, the eight-member Special Investigation Team (SIT) formed to probe the incident has arrested one person for the crime.

The Haryana Police on Saturday released pictures of the three accused in the alleged gang rape of a 19-year-old woman. One of the accused is an Army Jawan. The trio allegedly abducted the woman from a bus stop and raped her in Haryana's Mahendargarh district on Wednesday.

The family of the teenager, meanwhile, continues to seek justice. The victim's mother, earlier today, declared that she intends to return the Rs 2 lakh cheque given to her husband by the Chief Judicial Magistrate and Secretary of District Legal Services Authority, Vivek Yadav under the Haryana Victim Compensation Scheme 2013.