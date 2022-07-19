Revised meal rates on Indian trains as IRCTC scraps service charge on food items

New Delhi, July 19: The Ministry of Railways has issued a notice regarding food orders inside trains. In its new order the Centre has decided to scrap service charge on good items ordering during the train journey. This would be applicable even if you have not pre-booked your meals with your tickets.

Many passengers had complained that the Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) was charging above Rs 70 when it came to ordering coffee and tea during the train journey. This meant that the Railways was charging Rs 50 service charge on tea or coffee that cost Rs 20.

The revised meal rates says that breakfast, lunch and dinner will cost Rs 50 more if ordered during the journey and not pre-booked with the tickets. The charges for the morning tea will remain the same for all passengers.

The order specifies that food ordered on the Vande Bharat Express, Rajdhani, Shatabdi or Duronto will not have any additional service charge. The food rates mentioned included GST rate.

As per the previous rules if a passenger had not booked their meal along with the tibet they had to pay an addition Rs 50 while ordering food during the journey, even if it was just Rs 20 per cup of coffee or tea.

With the new order the IRCTC has snapped service chargers for the morning and evening tea. Further the Railway board has said that the charges for all food items will be the same for both the categories of passengers if any pre-paid train is running late.

