'Review easing of international flight curbs': PM Modi amid 'Omicron' concern

New Delhi, Nov 27: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday advised officials to review plans to ease international travel restrictions in the wake of global concern over Omicron, a new Covid-19 variant with high number of mutations, first found in South Africa.

During a review meet, officials briefed PM Modi about the new Variant of Concern 'Omicron' along with its characteristics and the impact seen in various countries. Its implications for India were also discussed.

In light of the situation, PM Modi spoke about the need to be proactive in light of the new variant. PM Modi said that in view of the new threat, people need to more cautious and the need to take proper precautions like masking and social distancing.

The prime minister highlighted the need for monitoring all international arrivals, their testing as per guidelines, with a specific focus on countries identified 'at risk'. PM also asked officials to review plans for easing of international travel restrictions in light of the emerging new evidence.

India set to resume scheduled international flights from December 15 after 20 months of coronavirus-induced suspension.

However, the countries deemed 'at risk' of COVID-19 by the Health Ministry will be allowed to operate only a certain percentage of their pre-COVID scheduled flights, the Aviation Ministry clarified.

The Health Ministry on Friday said the countries in Europe, including the United Kingdom, and South Africa, Brazil, Bangladesh, Botswana, China, Mauritius, New Zealand, Zimbabwe, Singapore, Hong Kong and Israel have been put under the 'at-risk' category.

India's decision to resume scheduled international passenger flights has come at a time when various countries such as Britain, Germany, Singapore, Israel, France and Italy have restricted air travel from southern Africa where a new coronavirus variant of serious health implications has been reported.

The Centre on Thursday asked all states and union territories to conduct rigorous screening and testing of all international travellers coming from or transiting through South Africa, Hong Kong and Botswana, where a new variant has been detected. According to the Centre's decision on Friday, airlines will be allowed to operate 50 per cent of their pre-COVID scheduled passenger flights between India and South Africa, Hong Kong and Botswana from December 15.

India does not have an air bubble arrangement -- which allowed special passenger flights between two countries amid COVID-related restrictions -- with South Africa, Hong Kong and Botswana. Also, these three countries are classified under the "at-risk" category by the Health Ministry.

Special passenger flights have been operating since July last year under air bubble arrangements with 31 countries. Under an air bubble agreement between the two nations, airlines of both countries can operate special flights between their territories with certain restrictions.

Story first published: Saturday, November 27, 2021, 15:01 [IST]