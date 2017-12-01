Reverse Love Jihad: This is how it works

Amidst the debate about Love Jihad, Hindu groups have now come up with an idea to reverse it. The programme called Reverse Love Jihad would commence in Uttar Pradesh.

The Hindu Jagran Manch plans on inviting 21,000 Muslim women to marry Hindu men. The Manch has given itself a deadline of 6 months and is confident of attaining that target.

President of the HJM, Ajju Chauhan told reporters in Agra that the time had come to give a befitting reply to those who promote Love Jihad. "They need to be told in a language they understand", he also said.

"We will invite 21,000 Muslim daughters-in-law into Hindu households and we will complete this target in 6 months, Chauhan, also said. We are aware of around 150 Hindu leaders who are in love with Muslim girls and want to marry them. We will encourage them and provide full support", he further added.

Further, he clarified that the members of his group would visit Hindu households that have boys of a marriageable age and convince them to marry Muslims women. "Not only will we encourage and support them, but also give full support to them", he said.

Elaborating, he said the group members would convince Muslim girls and tell them if they come into a Hindu household then there would be no threat of second marriages or 'talaq.' "Unlike the Muslims, the Hindu boys would not conceal their identity while wooing the Muslim girls. The Muslim girls will be safer in a Hindu household", Ajju Chauhan signed off.

OneIndia News