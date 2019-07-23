Revealed: The child in Modi’s arms, who he called a special friend in Parliament

oi-Oneindia Staff

By Anuj Cariappa

New Delhi, July 23: Prime Minister Narendra Modi created a buzz after he posted an image with a baby.

In the post Modi referred to the child as a special friend who came to meet him in Parliament. " A very special friend came to meet me in Parliament today," Modi wrote.

Modi's followers spent a considerable amount of time guessing who the child was. The picture has over a 5 lakh likes and each one was guessing as to who the child was.

After much guessing, it has now come to light that the baby is the grandchild of BJP MP, Satyanarayan Jatiya.

In the Instagram post, there were several users who speculated and one of them even called the child as Rohit Sharma's daughter. One user even said that it could be the grandchild of Union Home Minister, Amit Shah.