Retired Calcutta HC Judge CS Karnan to be released from jail today

Justice CS Karnan, former judge of Calcutta High Court to be released from Presidency Jail on Wednesday. He was arrested on 20th June and later found guilty of contempt of Court.

Justice Karnan was arrested by the Kolkata police in Coimbatore, Tamil Nadu.

Earlier on May 19, Justice Karnan had requested the apex court to recall the seven-judge bench order. He was sentenced to six months' imprisonment for contempt of court by a seven-judge bench of the SC, headed by Chief Justice of India J S Khehar, on May 9.

The top court took suo motu cognizance of numerous letters written by him against judges of the Madras High Court and the apex court and restrained him from exercising administrative and judicial powers from February 8.

Karnan is the first ever sitting judge of a higher court in judicial history to be sentenced to jail term

