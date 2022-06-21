Nearly 2,000 from Haryana stuck in Ukraine, in touch with MEA: CM Manohar Lal Khattar

We are actively working towards making Haryana an industrial hub: CM Manohar Lal

Retired Agniveers to get guaranteed jobs in Haryana govt: Manohar Lal Khattar

India

oi-Deepika S

Chandigarh, Jun 21: Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Tuesday announced that retired Agniveers will be given guaranteed government jobs.

"Those (75% of agniveers who would return after 4 years of service) who want to get Haryana Govt jobs will be given guaranteed jobs. Those who want can get inducted into any cadre for Group C jobs. Otherwise, we have jobs in Police, which will be given to them," Khattar said.

The Agnipath scheme for recruitment of soldiers in the three services, was unveiled by the government last week.

It is being projected by the government as a major overhaul of the decades-old selection process to enhance the youthful profile of the three services.

Protests erupted in various states including Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Haryana, Telangana, Odisha, West Bengal, Madhya Pradesh, Punjab, Jharkhand, and Assam.

As the agitation intensified in some places, protestors went on the rampage setting trains on fire, torching vehicles, and damaging both private and public properties.

Protests have disrupted rail services in several parts of the country.

More than 500 train services have been affected throughout the country due to the ongoing agitation.

The Centre on Saturday approved a 10-per cent reservation in job vacancies in the defence ministry for the "Agniveers" meeting the requisite eligibility criteria, in continuation of a series of measures that it announced in the last few days to allay apprehensions about the new recruitment model for soldiers.

The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) as well as several states have announced that the "Agniveers", after serving the armed forces for four years, will be given preference while filling up vacancies in police forces.

Several other departments have also announced support to the Agnipath scheme and promised job opportunities for the "Agniveers" after the completion of their four-year tenure in the three services.

For Breaking News and Instant Updates Allow Notifications

Story first published: Tuesday, June 21, 2022, 9:21 [IST]