Restrictions in Srinagar in view of 10th day of Muharram

Srinagar, Oct 1: Restrictions continued in parts of the city for the third consecutive day today in view of the tenth day of Muharram, an official said. Restrictions are in place in 13 police station areas of the city, Srinagar District Magistrate (deputy commissioner) Syed Abid Rashid Shah told PTI here.

He said curbs under Section 144 of CrPc were imposed in the police station areas of Karan Nagar, Shaheed Gunj, Batamaloo, Shergari, Maisuma, Kothibagh, Kralkhud, Ram Munshi Bagh, Rainawari, Nowhatta, Khanyar, M R Gunj and Safakadal.

The district magistrates aid the restrictions continued for the third day in view of apprehensions of breach of peace as the Shia community is likely to organise processions on 10th Muharram today. "There are apprehensions that miscreants may disturb the procession and create law and order problems which may result in breach of peace and public tranquillity and may cause loss of life and property," he said.

The traditional Muharram procession used to pass through these areas, but have been banned since eruption of militancy in 1990 as authorities maintain that the religious gathering has been used for propagating separatist politics. However, life elsewhere in the valley remained normal.

PTI