    Restrictions in Kashmir: SC to consider urgent listing of plea by Kashmir journalist

    New Delhi, Aug 13: The Supreme Court says it would consider an urgent listing of a petition challenging the restrictions on the working journalists in Jammu and Kashmir.

    The court was hearing a petition filed by Anuradha Bhasin, the executive editor of Kashmir Times. She had challenged the restrictions on working journalists in the aftermath of Article 370 being scrapped.

    File photo of Supreme Court

    Another plea filed by Congress activist Tehseen Poonawalla is listed for hearing before a bench comprising Justices Arun Mishra, M R Shah and Ajay Rastogi.

    He has sought a direction from the top court for the release of leaders like former chief ministers Omar Abdullah and Mehbooba Mufti, who are under detention.

    He has further sought setting up of a judicial commission to inquire into ground realities there.

    The activist has claimed that the decisions that have been taken by the Centre violate fundamental rights guaranteed under Article 19 and 21 of the Constitution.

    "The inhabitants of the state of J&K are suffering on account of unwarranted imposition of curfew and/ or restrictions under Section 144 of the Code of Criminal Procedure, 1973, preventive arrests, snapping of phone lines, suspension of internet services, media gag,barred access to healthcare, educational institutions, banks, public offices, shops and establishments and all other basic amenities," the plea said.

    Story first published: Tuesday, August 13, 2019, 11:43 [IST]
