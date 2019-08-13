Restrictions in Jammu and Kashmir may go after Independence Day

Srinagar, Aug 13: Restrictions have been further restricted in Kashmir on Tuesday. Jammu and Kashmir's principal secretary Rohit Kansal said that Jammu, on the other hand, is almost entirely free of restrictions.

Kansal hinted that restrictions may be lifted after Independence Day. We are hopeful that once the full dress rehearsals for Independence Day being carried out in the various districts of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh conclude, there would be full relaxation, he said.

He also said that he is hopeful that Independence Day will be carried out in a grand manner across the state.

Earlier the Supreme Court has refused to interfere with the restrictions imposed in Jammu and Kashmir in the aftermath of Section 370 being abrogated.

The court said that it would not interfere in the issue for now and adjourned the matter by 2 weeks.

The court sought to know from the Attorney General K K Venugopal as to how long it would take to restore normal services in J&K. The AG said that the situation is being reviewed on a daily basis. It is a preventive step, he also said.

Venugopal cited the Burhan Wani incident and said that 46 persons had died in its aftermath. The situation in J&K is dynamic and a certain section is waiting for an opportunity.

The court observed that the government must be given sometime to restore normalcy in J&K. A real picture must emerge before the court can pass any order. Every pros and con must be considered in a matter like this. Who will be responsible if something really bad happens tomorrow. The government too would want normalcy as soon as possible the Bench observed.