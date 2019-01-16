  • search
    Respond on plea for Unani doctors in Tihar jail, Delhi HC to govt

    By Smriti Pathak
    |

    New Delhi, Jan 16: The Delhi High Court has sought response of the Delhi government and jail authorities on a plea seeking ayurvedic doctors for prisoners lodged in the high-security ward of Tihar jail, without any discrimination.

    Justice Mukta Gupta asked the authorities to file a status report and listed the matter for further hearing on January 25.

    

    The plea filed by prisoner Daya Singh Lahoria claimed that he was suffering from serious ailments and has been recommended hot water by an orthopedic doctor and it was also allowed by the trial court but the jail authorities were not providing it despite repeated requests.

    Also Read | Prevent black day says retired HC judge on elevation of 2 judges to SC

    He sought direction to jail authorities to provide facilities for keeping electronic kettle for hot water as recommended by the orthopedic doctor.

    Advocate Harpreet Singh Hora, appearing for Lahoria, alleged that unani/ayurvedic doctor was being provided to the prisoners but the jail authorities were acting in a "discriminatory manner" and have discontinued the same to the prisoners lodged in the high-security ward of the Tihar jail, that is ward number 8/9.

    The plea said no reason was given by the authorities for discontinuing the Unani doctor's treatment.

    delhi high court delhi government tihar jail doctor

    Story first published: Wednesday, January 16, 2019, 9:03 [IST]
