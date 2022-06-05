YouTube
    'Respect all religions': BJP distances itself from Nupur Sharma's remarks on Prophet Muhammad

    Google Oneindia News

    New Delhi, Jun 05: The Bharatiya Janata Party "strongly denounces insult of any religious personalities" amid a massive criticism over spokesperson Nupur Sharma's comment on Prophet Muhammad.

    "During the thousands of years of the history of India, every religion has blossomed and flourished. The Bharatiya Janata Party respects all religions. The BJP strongly denounces insult of any religious personalities of any religion," it said in a statement.

    "The Bharatiya Janata Party is also strongly against any ideology which insults or demeans any sect or religion. The BJP does not promote such people or philosophy," it said.

    "India's Constitution gives the right to every citizen to practise any religion of his/her choice and to honour and respect every religion," the party said.

    "As India celebrates the 75th year of its Independence, we are committed to making India a great country where all are equal and everyone lives with dignity, where all are committed to India's unity and integrity, where all enjoy the fruits of growth and development," it added.

