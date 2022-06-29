Resorting to resorts: How resort politics has unfolded in India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Jun 29: It is the turn of Maharashtra where resort politics is concerned. Rebel Shiv Sena MLA, Eknath Shinde is camping in Guwahati with over 40 MLAs and will return to Mumbai on Thursday to face a floor test.

India has been witness to several instances of resort politics and Karnataka could be the state which has seen them the most. The first instance of resort politics occurred in Karnataka in the 1980s when then then chief minister, Ramakrishna Hegde sent 80 MLAs of the Janata Party to a resort in the outskirts of Bengaluru. Hegde took the decision to prevent then Prime Minister Indira Gandhi from dissolving the assembly, Incidentally Hegde was the first non-Congress chief minister of Karnataka.

Karnataka:

In 2011, B S Yediyurappa took 60 MLAs to a resort to ensure that his nominee Sadananda Gowda is made the chief minister. Yediyurappa once again resorted to resort politics, but this time it was to remove Gowda as the CM. Jagadish Shettar went on to become the CM of the state.

In 2019 resort politics was back wet the Congress, JD(S) and BJP took their MLAs to a resort ahead of the trust vote. The BJP led by Yediyurappa defeated the coalition government of the Congress and JD(S).

Haryana:

In 1982 the Haryana assembly which has 92 seats the INLD-BJP coalition had won 37 seats and the Congress 36. Devi Lal moved his MLAs to a resort near Delhi to prevent them from joining the rival camp. The Congress ended up forming the government after one of the MLAs escaped from the resort and joined the party.

Gujarat:

In 1995 Shankersingh Vaghela led a rebellion after the BJP appointed Keshubhai Patel as the Chief Minister of Gujarat in 1995. Vaghela took 40 MLAs to a resort in Madhya Pradesh. Vaghela then began a dialogue with the BJP leadership following which Patel was removed as CM. Vaghela's loyalist Suresh Mehta was made the chief minister. A year on Vaghela left the BJP with his loyal MLAs formed a new party called the Rashtriya Janata Party and formed the government in 1996 with the support of the Congress.

Uttar Pradesh:

The Kalyan Singh government was dismissed in 1998 and the then government appointed Jagadambika Pal of the Congress as the chief minister. Singh flew in his MLAs to an unknown location following which he returned for the trust vote and won the confidence motion.

Tamil Nadu:

Following the death of J Jayalalithaa, a rebellion by caretaker chief minister, O Paneerselvam followed. AIADMK general secretary, V K Sasikala took 122 party MLAs to a resort to stop them from joining the OPS camp. Sasikala too camped with the MLAs at the Golden Bay resort in Mahabalipuram. Sasikala was however convicted by the Supreme Court in a disproportionate assets case, following which she announced the Edapadi Palaniswami would be the CM. He went on to win the trust vote where 122 voted for him while just 11 voted for OPS.

Madhya Pradesh:

In 2020 Jyotiraditya Scindia decided to leave the Congress. 18 MLAs including 16 from the Congress were taken to a resort in Bengaluru. Kamal Nath resigned as the chief minister just hours before the Supreme Court ordered a trust vote. Scindia and his loyalists joined the BJP and subsequently Shivraj Singh Chouhan became the CM.

Uttarakhand:

In 2016 several rebel Congress MLAs withdrew support to Chief Minister Harish Rawat. Nine rebel Congress MLAs along with the BJP sought the dismissal of the Rawat government. A day before the floor test President's rule was imposed. The BJP flew its MLAs to Jaipur. However the Supreme Court intervened and directed that a floor test be held. Rawat managed to win the trust vote.

Bihar:

In 2000 Nitish Kumar with 151 MLAs was sworn in as chief minister of Bihar. Lalu Prasad Yadav's RJD had the backing of 159 MLAs. Since there were risks that some RJD MLAs may join Nitish Kumar, the Congress and RJD kept their MLAs in a hotel in Patna. However Nitish was unable to get more Las and resigned as CM after 7 days.

Andhra Pradesh:

N T Rama Rao the first non-Congress chief minister of the state faced a coup in 1984. When he was travelling abroad, Nadendla Bhaskar Rao with the support of the Congress toppled the TDP government.

Rao was then appointed as chief minister. NTR then kept his MLAs at a studio at Hyderabad and later at Nandi Hills in Karnataka to prevent any attempts to poach his MLAs.A month later Rao failed to prove his majority and NTR became the CM again.

11 years later, NTR faced a coup from his son-in-law, Chandrababu Naidu. Naidu had kept his loyal MLAs in a hotel. NTR eventually resigned and Naidu went on to become the CM.

Story first published: Wednesday, June 29, 2022, 10:58 [IST]