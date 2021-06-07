Lakshadweep MP says Amit Shah has assured draft laws won't be finalised without consulting locals

Residents of Lakshadweep on 12-hour hunger strike today to protest against draft regulations

Lakshadweep, June 07: Residents of Lakshadweep are on a 12-hour hunger strike today against the Lakshadweep administration and Administrator Praful Khoda Patel for the recently introduced draft regulations.

The residents allege that the UT administration is implementing anti-people policies. The main demands of the protesters include repeal of draft Lakshadweep Development Authority Regulation (LDAR) and the recall of administrator Praful Khoda Patel.

Residents of Lakshadweep are on a 12-hour hunger strike today against the Lakshadweep administration and Administrator Praful Khoda Patel. The residents allege that the UT administration is implementing anti-people policies pic.twitter.com/9mIdjw1mWs — ANI (@ANI) June 7, 2021

All shops and establishments, except emergency services, remained closed on the island, which witnessed the first major protest in its history.

The hunger strike is being observed at the islanders' homes, without violating the COVID guidelines, from 6am to 6pm

The developments come in the backdrop of protests in the region over a slew of new proposed measures introduced by Patel, which include beef ban, land amendment regulations and introduction of the draft of the anti-social activities regulation bill. The islanders have protested these regulations and others claiming that they threaten the locals' unique way of living.

The Lakshadweep administration had on May 29 introduced new travel restrictions. As per this, entry permit to the island will be issued only through the ADM.

Protests have also erupted in Kerala with many local outfits and politicians asking Patel to roll back his changes. Last week, the Kerala Assembly also passed a resolution urging the Centre to recall Patel.

Story first published: Monday, June 7, 2021, 16:46 [IST]