Rescue ops for trapped Meghalaya miners enters 13th day

Shillong, Dec 26: Authorities in Meghalaya's East Jaintia Hills district temporarily suspended operations to rescue 15 miners trapped in a 370 feet illegal coal mine in Lumthari village.

National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) has sought for submersible water pumps but government yet to get it. Family members of trapped miners are losing hope as rescue operation has entered the 13th day.

NDRF Assistant Commandant S.K. Singh said the current water level in the mine shaft is about 70 feet. About 100 personnel of the NDRF are waiting for the water to recede to 30 feet for divers to do their job.

The exercise will resume once powerful pumps are made available to the authorities, said district Deputy Commissioner F.M. Dopth.

9 Pm tonight: 12 days after miners trapped in Meghalaya, rescue attempts abandoned for now because pumps are ineffective, need more powerful pumps to get water out of mines! Would this happen in any other part of country or do some lives matter less than others? — Rajdeep Sardesai (@sardesairajdeep) December 25, 2018

