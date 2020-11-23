YouTube
    Requesting return of 60 stranded Indians, High Commission issues demarche to Pak

    New Delhi, Nov 23: The Indian High Commission in Pakistan ha issued a demarche to the Pakistan Ministry of Foreign Affairs, requesting the return of 60 stranded Indian citizens.

    The Indian High Commission in Pakistan issued a demarche to the Pakistan Ministry of Foreign Affairs, requesting the return of 60 stranded Indian citizens. The High Commission also asked for the confirmation of a date at the earliest possible," read a statement.

    On October 19, 363 Pakistani citizens holding Long Term Indian Visas crossed over to India.

    India tells chargé d'affaires at the Pak high commission to stop supporting terror

    The Indian High Commission said the Pakistani visit visa holders and the Indian citizens are family members of Pakistani NORI visa Holders. These families have requested that they be allowed to cross the border on the same day since there are many young children and elders in these families who would not be able to make the journey and the crossing if the family members are separated.

    Story first published: Monday, November 23, 2020, 8:10 [IST]
