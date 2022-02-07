Request you to accept 'Z' plus security given by Central govt: Amit Shah urges Owaisi

India

oi-Madhuri Adnal

New Delhi, Feb 07: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Monday urgedAll India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) chief to accept Z category security offered by the government after a recent attack on his car.

While making a statement in Rajya Sabha over the recent firing on the convoy of the AIMIM chief, Shah said that a government assessment has found that Owaisi still faces security threat, but he has been informed that the Hyderabad MP has refused to take the CRPF protection.

''Two unidentified people had fired on the carcade. He came out safe but there were 3 bullet marks on lower portion of his vehicle. The incident was witnessed by three witnesses. An FIR has been registered,'' Shah said.

''Asaduddin Owaisi had no prescheduled event in Hapur district, no information about his movement was sent to the district control room beforehand. After the incident, he reached Delhi safely,'' Shah in Rajya Sabha.

"Taking quick action two accused were arrested, two unauthorised pistols and an Alto car were recovered from them. The forensic team is doing a minute investigation of the car and the incident site, evidence is being collected. A detailed investigation is being carried out in the case and the Home Ministry had sought a report from the state government," he added.

The Home Minister also requested the AIMIM president to accept Z+ security offered by the Central government.

"The Union Home Ministry took report from state government immediately. On basis of earlier inputs from central security agencies, Centre had ordered to provide him security. But due to his unwillingness to avail security, Delhi and Telangana Police's efforts to provide him security didn't succeed," Shah said.

"The threat to Owaisi has been reassessed and a bulletproof vehicle and Z category security has been given to him. But, as per verbal information by himself, he has refused to accept it. I request him to accept the security given to him by the Central government," he added.

Owaisi's car was fired upon at Chhajarsi toll plaza in Hapur district of west Uttar Pradesh on Thursday evening, the police said. The shots were fired when Owaisi was returning to Delhi after conducting a door-to-door campaign for his party's candidate in the Kithore assembly constituency of Meerut district on Thursday evening.

He was given Z category security a day after his convoy came under attack, which he later refused.