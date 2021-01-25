YouTube
    Republic Day: Will take out tractor parade on Delhi's outer Ring road, says Kisan Mazdoor Sangharsh Committee

    By
    |

    New Delhi, Jan 25: Kisan Mazdoor Sangharsh Committee on Monday said they will take out their tractor parade on Tuesday morning on Outer Ring Road.

    KMSC general secretary Sarwan Pandher said they have asked the Delhi Police for permission for their rally twice but "nothing has happened so far".

    "We will take out our rally on Tuesday at 8 am from the Singhu border," he said. Farmers under the KMSC banner have also been protesting the Centre's three farm laws at Delhi's Singhu border.

    On Sunday, the Delhi Police said that the farmers' proposed tractor rally will start after the time period of the Republic Day Celebration has ended.

    Barricades and other security arrangements will be removed and the farmers will enter the national capital. Later, they will return to their destinations after covering a "respectable" distance, police had said.

