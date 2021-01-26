Republic Day: Watch the mighty Rafale do the ‘Vertical Charlie’
New Delhi, Jan 26: The Republic Day parade culminated with a single Rafale flying at a speed of Rs 900 km/hr carrying out a Vertical Charlie.
The aircraft was piloted by Group Captain Harkirat Singh (Shaurya Chakra), Commanding Officer of the 17 Squadron
Rafale fighter jets gallantly fly above the Indian skies, on the 72nd Republic day parade at Rajpath. #RepublicDay2021— Prasar Bharati News Services पी.बी.एन.एस. (@PBNS_India) January 26, 2021
Live at:https://t.co/OXdZIf1QTf pic.twitter.com/iqP92TpMZn
One Rafale jet with two Jaguar deep penetration strike aircraft and 2 MiG-29 Air Superiority Fighters in the Ekalavya formation flew past at a height of 300 metres and a speed of 780 km/h at the Republic Day 2021 event today.
The formation was led by Group Captain Rohit Kataria, Flight Commander of the 17 Squadron.
The flypast will culminate with a single Rafale aircraft carrying out a 'Vertical Charlie' formation," Wing Commander Indranil Nandi had said.
A total of 38 IAF aircraft and four planes of the Indian Army will participate in the flypast on January 26, he said.