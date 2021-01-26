YouTube
  • search
Trending Covid-19 Vaccine Fake News Buster Coronavirus Republic Day 2021
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Republic Day: Watch the mighty Rafale do the ‘Vertical Charlie’

    By
    |

    New Delhi, Jan 26: The Republic Day parade culminated with a single Rafale flying at a speed of Rs 900 km/hr carrying out a Vertical Charlie.

    Republic Day: Watch the mighty Rafale do the ‘Vertical Charlie’

    The aircraft was piloted by Group Captain Harkirat Singh (Shaurya Chakra), Commanding Officer of the 17 Squadron

    One Rafale jet with two Jaguar deep penetration strike aircraft and 2 MiG-29 Air Superiority Fighters in the Ekalavya formation flew past at a height of 300 metres and a speed of 780 km/h at the Republic Day 2021 event today.

    72nd Republic Day 2021 LIVE: R-Day parade culminates with the Vertical Charlie by Rafale

    The formation was led by Group Captain Rohit Kataria, Flight Commander of the 17 Squadron.

    The flypast will culminate with a single Rafale aircraft carrying out a 'Vertical Charlie' formation," Wing Commander Indranil Nandi had said.

    A total of 38 IAF aircraft and four planes of the Indian Army will participate in the flypast on January 26, he said.

    More REPUBLIC DAY News

    Read more about:

    republic day India Then and Now rafale aircraft

    Story first published: Tuesday, January 26, 2021, 12:13 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jan 26, 2021
    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X